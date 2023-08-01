PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Pirates moved veteran pitcher Rich Hill, and first baseman Ji Man Choi at Monday’s MLB trade deadline.

The moves were expected as Pittsburgh has struggled since opening the year 20-8 and has shifted its focus into getting young players more reps.

Hill, who is baseball’s oldest player, struggled throughout July, posting a 5.70 ERA. The 43-year-old is 7-10 with a 4.76 ERA on the season. The Padres will become the 13th different team he’s played for in his 19 seasons.

Choi, who was starting at first base for the Pirates, has played in less than half of the team’s games in 2023. He’s hitting .205 with 6 home runs and 11 RBI.

In return the Padres sent Pittsburgh a package of minor league prospects led by left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf. Wolf, who will be placed in Altoona, was 8-9 with a 4.17 ERA in class AA this season. In July, Wolf made his MLB debut, pitching five innings in a start for the Padres.

Also included in the deal is outfielder Estuar Suero, and first basemen Alfonso Rivas.

More importantly than the ins and outs in Pittsburgh was the stays. The Pirates didn’t move pitchers Mitch Kellar or David Bednar. Pittsburgh has contractual control over both for several more years and are though of as critical building blocks for the franchise moving forward.