PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pirates are shutting down first overall pick Paul Skenes, placing him on the Development List Tuesday, ending his 2023 campaign.

Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, was placed on the Development List in hopes of focusing on preparation for his first full professional year in 2024.

“We’re excited and encouraged by the positive things Paul has been able to accomplish in his short time in the Pirates organization,” GM Ben Cherington said. “He’s checked all of the boxes we aimed for him to check during the 2023 season.”

The Development List is designed to aid in player’s skills and growth, and is almost always not a spot for only injured players. Players on the development list have the opportunity to work on specific areas of their game play without having to do so in a competitive setting.

Skenes, 21, pitched 122 2/3 innings for LSU and made five Minor League appearances totaling 6 2/3 innings for the Pirates across three levels. In his first three appearances between the Complex League and Single-A, Skenes allowed just one baserunner while on the mound.

