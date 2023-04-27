PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — Two-time Pirates World Series Champion Dick Groat has died a 92, according to CBS News Pittsburgh/KDKA.

Groat, a Wilkinsburg native, won two World Series with the Pirates, in 1960 and then again in 1964.

The Pirates also just announced on April 20 that Groat would be inducted into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame this summer.

Groat wasn’t just a baseball player though. At Duke University, he was a two-time All-American in basketball. In 1952, Fort Wayne Pistons selected him in the NBA draft. He only played in 26 games before leaving to serve in the U.S. Army.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

After his service, he chose baseball over basketball, joining the Pirates for nine seasons as their shortstop. According to MLB, Groat recorded 2,138 hits, 39 home runs, 707 RBIs and averaged .286 in his 13 MLB seasons.