PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Pirates Outfielder Andrew McCutchen will miss the rest of the season after suffering a partially torn Achilles tendon.

The Pirates veteran suffered the injury during Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McCutchen even tweeted about it, saying he was fine. He tweeted again on Wednesday and said “Well, no I’m not 😔. Dang this sucks”

Now the soon-to-be 37-year-old will be in a walking boot for at least six weeks, according to CBS Sports.

This season McCutchen hit .256/.378/.397 (112 OPS+) along with 12 home runs, 43 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He also notched his 2,000 career hit earlier this season.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

McCutchen told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette earlier this year he didn’t plan to retire after this season and plans to stay with the Pirates — and only the Pirates — for as long as they’ll have him.