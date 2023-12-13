PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Pirates will stay on SportsNet Pittsburgh for the 2024 MLB season alongside the Pittsburgh Penguins.

On Wednesday, the Pirates announced an agreement with the Penguins to jointly own Sportsnet Pittsburgh, formerly known as AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. The deal will begin on Jan. 1, 2024.

“Above all else, this was the right thing to do for our fans,” explained Pirates president Travis Williams. “From the outset of this process, the most important thing to us was to ensure that they have the same level of access to Pirates game telecasts and the same high-quality production that they enjoy today.

The daily operations of SportsNet Pittsburgh will continue to be managed by the New England Sports Network (NESN).

The Pirates also announced that the on-air talent will remain largely unchanged as the crew in the broadcast booth will continue to work directly for the team. SportsNet Pittsburgh is expected to announce details of expanded pre- and postgame coverage soon, lending to the possibility of additions to the in-studio team.

“We are thrilled that the Pirates are joining the SportsNet Pittsburgh partnership,” said NESN president & CEO Sean McGrail. “Over 150 Pirates games, in addition to the Penguins telecasts, makes SportsNet Pittsburgh a must-have sports destination for Pittsburgh fans.”

The Penguins announced in August that they’d be acquiring and re-branding AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh to SportsNet Pittsburgh.

In the Altoona-Johnstown-State College Market, SportsNet Pittsburgh is available on Breezeline, DirectTV, DirectTV Streaming, Fubo, Xfinity and Zito Media. To find your channel, click here.