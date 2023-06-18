PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Jason Mackey of the Post Gazette, the Pirates are promoting Henry Davis to the big leagues where he will make his MLB debut this week against the Chicago Cubs.

Davis was promoted to Triple A Indianapolis after slashing .284/.433/.514 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI’s.

Davis wasn’t in Indianapolis long, only playing in 10 games before being promoted to the MLB. Davis hit .286 with one home run in 35 at-bats during his limited time at Triple-A. Henry appeared in 41 games for the Altoona Curve this season before making his jump to Indianapolis.

Davis was the first overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Louisville. The Pirates’ corresponding move has not been announced, however, Davis will need to be added to the 40-man roster.