PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pirates are reportedly planning to activate Bryan Reynolds from the injured list on Friday ahead of their weekend series against the Brewers.

Reynolds has been out since early last week with lower back inflammation. On the season he is slashing .279/.350/.473 with eight home runs and 40 RBI. Reynolds signed a seven-year $106.5 million dollar extension with the Pirates earlier in the season.

Reynolds can’t come back soon enough as the Pirates have lost 12 of the past 14 games and have fallen to fourth place in the NL Central, sitting five games out of first place.

The Pirates announced that third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes will be placed on the injured list with lower back inflammation. The move is retroactive to June 25th. Jared Triolo has been recalled from Triple-A. Hayes hitting .254 with five home runs and 32 RBI before being sidelined. He also leads the MLB with five triples.