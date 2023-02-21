Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Philipsburg Osceola 35, Richland 73
Shikellamy 60, Central Mountain 27
Juniata Valley 70, Williamsburg 67
Harmony 76, Bishop McCort 70
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Selinsgrove 18, Hollidaysburg 50