PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two former Pittsburgh Steelers have once again been named among the 25 modern-era players as semifinalists to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison and wide receiver Hines Ward are potential candidates to be selected into the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. This marks the second year in a row that Harrison has been listed as a semifinalist, while Ward has been named to the list eight times.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward (86) leaps into the end zone past Seattle Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant on on a 43-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Antwaan Randle El in the fourth quarter during the Super Bowl XL football game in Detroit. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison (92) returns the ball 100 yards for a touchdown after an interception in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL football Super Bowl 43 in Tampa, Fla.

Harrison was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 and retired as the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks. Ward racked up 1,000 catches in his 14-year career in Pittsburgh and was named MVP of Super Bowl XL.

The Hall of Fame’s 50-person Selection Committee must trim the number from 25 players to 15 finalists in the next couple of months. The finalists will be voted on and then this year’s class will be announced before the Super Bowl.