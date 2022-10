LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis beat Central Connecticut 39-13 in the Red Flash’s home opener at DeGol Field.

Saint Francis quarterbacks Justin Silwoski and Cole Doyle combined for 11 of 21 passes for 158 total yards. Doyle had two touchdowns and one interception.

Receiver Elijah Sarratt lead the 3-2 Red Flash on offense, with four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

SFU has won their last three games, the longest streak since 2016. The Red Flash are on the bye next week.