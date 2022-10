LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis beat Stonehill 17-13 in the Red Flash’s Homecoming game at De Gol Field.

Chris Villerreal’s team has now won five-straight games and are now 4-0 in conference play.

Quarterback Cole Doyle was 13/21 for 156 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and ran for a team-high 75 yards.

Gregory Reddick had 12 tackles, tied for a team season-high.