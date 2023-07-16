PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — A run of minor league call-ups continues for the Pirates, who reportedly are tapping Endy Rodríguez, and Liovero Peguero next.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the news following the team’s 8-4 extra-inning loss to the Giants Sunday.

Rodríguez and Peguero are the latest in a string of call-ups this season. Saturday, the team announced it would tap top pitching prospect Quinn Priester who will start against the Guardians Monday night.

Since opening day, Pittsburgh has called up six of it’s top 11 minor league prospects, eight in total and many in the last month including 2021 first round pick Henry Davis.

Davis was the most noteworthy call-up to date and he’s wasted little time ingratiating himself with fans. The 23-year-old is hitting .280, knocking in nine runs on two home runs. While Davis, who is natural catcher, has had his ups-and-down in right field, he should start to see time behind the plate.

Pittsburgh’s recalling of Endy Rodriguez, who also plays behind the plate, should signal a move away Austin Hedges and Jason Delay. While both remain rostered, Rodriguez is expected to slide into the starting role immediately.

Rodriguez came into the season graded as the Pirates’ number two prospect behind last year’s top pick Termarr Johnson, and ahead of Davis who graded third. Nick Gonzales, who was recalled in June was fourth, Priester fifth, and Peguero was sixth in the team’s preseason prospect rankings.