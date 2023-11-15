ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Before the Saint Francis men’s basketball team called the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center its home, the team played its games at the Jaffa Mosque, now Jaffa Shrine, in Altoona. On Wednesday night, the Red Flash returned to its roots and held an open practice in the place it once called home.

“It’s a great, great thing, to be here to see me and let the young people that are playing for Saint Francis now to see what the venue was like back in the 60s and 50s,” former Saint Francis player Don Appleman said. “This was a great place to play basketball on a Saturday night when Saint Francis was at home, everybody was here.”

When Saint Francis played at the shrine from the late 1940s to the early 1970s, it was considered a part of the “Golden Era” for the program. That era consisted of former NBA stars in Stokes blocking balls into the rafters, Norm Van Lier locking down defenders and Kevin Porter dishing out assists.

Appleman, who played basketball for the Red Flash from 1963-1965, thinks it’s important for these players to understand the history of the program.

“I think a lot of times people just look around and think that it’s just about them in the time that they’re playing in, but (they’re) part of a great, great tradition and that should help them to become better players,” he said.

“They should understand there’s some responsibility and accountability with that. They put that uniform on. A lot of great, great players and people before them have worn that jersey,” Appleman added.

Saint Francis plays Pitt-Greensburg on Monday at 7 p.m. to start a three-game homestand.