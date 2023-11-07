LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s not everyday that a hall of famer swings by a Saint Francis men’s basketball game or practice. While on the team’s three-game trip in California, Bill Walton checked out and spoke to the Red Flash.

“I know it’s something I’ll never forget, and I’ve been playing or have been a part of college basketball since 1996,” Saint Francis head coach Rob Krimmel said.

Walton, who was announcing the Red Flash’s season opener against UCLA, took the time to meet the team and learn what each player brought to the table.

“You guys have everything you need. You guys have a great opportunity here,” the two-time NCAA champ said. “You play for a tremendous school with a fantastic coach, assistant coaches (and) staff.”

The three-time national college player of the year was also teaching some lessons that he learned on and off the court.

“Read, think, dream, explore, be curious, make it an adventure, get out and have a great time when you’re playing your basketball,” Walton told the team.

Bill Walton (left) and Rob Krimmel (right) pose for a photo (Saint Francis Men’s Basketball)

Bill Walton addresses Saint Francis men’s basketball team (Saint Francis Men’s Basketball)

Bill Walton (Saint Francis Men’s Basketball)

Bill Walton addresses Saint Francis men’s basketball team (Saint Francis Men’s Basketball)

“(Walton) quoted Coach (John) Wooden and the ‘Pyramid of Success‘ and all of the lessons that coach passed on to Bill,” Krimmel said. “His message connected with today’s players. It really did. Embracing what you have (and) appreciating the game of basketball.”

Krimmel says that Walton was up-to-date on the history of Saint Francis, as he referenced former Red Flash and NBA star Maurice Stokes and the Schwab Estates. Walton also said that he is planning to speak at the Blair County Sports Hall of Fame on April 13 and wanted to check out Saint Francis’ campus.

Walton, who had his birthday on Sunday, even found out that Saint Francis forward Aaron Humphrey had the same birthday as him and sung to him.

“Eric Taylor, one of our assistant coaches, was doing some research on the phone and found out (Walton’s) birthday was the same day,” Krimmel said. “He celebrated someone else’s birthday without even mentioning that it was his birthday. It showed the humility for someone of his stature.”

While Saint Francis lost to UCLA on Monday night, the team’s unforgettable experience with Walton will be remembered as a win.

“I bet if you asked the other 29 people with us, they’ll never forget it either,” Krimmel said.