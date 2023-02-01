LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis Red Flash football is going local.

Six of the Red Flash’s 27 signees are from Central PA.

Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine, Altoona linebacker Manny Miller, Richland wide receiver Sam Penna, Windber linebacker John Shuster, Hollidaysburg kicker Ben Sosnowski, and Cambria Heights wide receiver Tanner Trybus are the newest Red Flash.

The Red Flash won the 2022 NEC Title and played in the FCS Playoffs.

“It’s definitely like a a pitch,” said Manny Miller. “You know, they won the NEC this year. they went to the playoffs this year. Who wouldn’t want to compete at that level?”

“I think this area is very underrated for recruiting,” said Jeff Hoenstine. “And it was just it was great to see a lot of these local kids are getting lots and are getting to go to big time schools like St Francis and. Yeah, I feel comfortable knowing that I’m going to be familiar with some of the gossip there already.”