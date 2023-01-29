LORETTO, Pa. and NEW BRITAN, CT (WTAJ) — The Saint Francis women’s basketball team won their fourth game of the year, as they beat Central Connecticut 63-57 at De Gol Arena in Loretto.

Sophomore guard Adison Novosel led the Red Flash with 12 points. She was a perfect 4-4 from three.

Senior forward Sam Miller had a double-double, 10 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

The Red Flash snap a three-game losing streak and are now 4-16 on the year. Up next, SFU hosts Stonehill on Thursday, February 2 at 7:00 p.m.

The Saint Francis men fell 88-75 at Central Connecticut.

Redshirt junior forward Josh Cohen had 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal in the loss.

The Blue Devils had 28 points off the bench to SFU’s 14. Central Connecticut’s Davonte Sweatman had 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists off the bench to lead the way for SFU.

The Red Flash are now 8-13 on the season. Their next game is Thursday, February 2 at Stonehill at 7:00 p.m.