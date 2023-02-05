LORETTO, Pa. and ANDOVER, Ma. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis women’s basketball fell 67-65 to Merrimack.

Freshman guard Destini Ward had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Red Flash. Junior guard Filippa Goula also had 15 points.

The Warriors out-scored the Red Flash 23-9 in the third quarter.

The Red Flash drop to just 5-17 on the season. Up next, the Red Flash travel to Sacred Heart on February 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Saint Francis men’s basketball fell 70-66 at Merrimack on Saturday.

The Red Flash rallied from 16 down to make it a two-point game with about a minute left in the game.

Redshirt junior forward Josh Cohen led the Red Flash with 17 points and eight rebounds in the loss, while Merrimack’s Ziggy Reid finished with 22 points.

Saint Francis drops to 8-15 on the season. Up next, the Red Flash return home to take on Sacred Heart on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.