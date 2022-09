LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ)– Saint Francis wide receiver Makai Jackson won his third NEC Rookie of the Week honors of the year.

He had nine catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in SFU’s 45-26 win over Norfolk State.



Jackson now has six major NEC weekly awards through just the first four games of his college career.

Jackson is averaging 106.5 yards per game. His 8.8 receptions per game is second in the FCS.



The Red Flash have their home opener on Saturday against Central Connecticut at noon.