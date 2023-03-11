Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 6A | First Round

Upper St. Clair 42, State College 72

PIAA Class 3A | First Round

Loyalsock 59, Bishop Guilfoyle 57

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 71, Westmont Hilltop 69, OT

Penn Cambria 61, Yough 53

Steel Valley 74, Bedford 60

Brookville 46, Seton LaSalle 43

PIAA Class 2A | First Round

Muncy 73, Mount Union58

Mercer 63, Southern Huntingdon 42

Serra Catholic 75, United 62

West Branch 67, Cambridge Springs 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 5A | First Round

Hollidaysburg 64, Lower Dauphin 44

PIAA Class 4A | First Round

Penn Cambria 50, Highlands 42

Knoch 53, Punxsutawney 44

PIAA Class 1A | First Round

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Canevin 43

Dubois Central Catholic 64, Jamestown 21

Shade 48, Mount Calvary 38

Union 47, Clarion Area 9

Williamsburg 86, St. Joseph 40

Elk County Catholic 50, Northern Bedford 27

Aquinas Academy 59, Juniata Valley 45