Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
PIAA Class 6A | First Round
Upper St. Clair 42, State College 72
PIAA Class 3A | First Round
Loyalsock 59, Bishop Guilfoyle 57
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 71, Westmont Hilltop 69, OT
Penn Cambria 61, Yough 53
Steel Valley 74, Bedford 60
Brookville 46, Seton LaSalle 43
PIAA Class 2A | First Round
Muncy 73, Mount Union58
Mercer 63, Southern Huntingdon 42
Serra Catholic 75, United 62
West Branch 67, Cambridge Springs 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
PIAA Class 5A | First Round
Hollidaysburg 64, Lower Dauphin 44
PIAA Class 4A | First Round
Penn Cambria 50, Highlands 42
Knoch 53, Punxsutawney 44
PIAA Class 1A | First Round
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Canevin 43
Dubois Central Catholic 64, Jamestown 21
Shade 48, Mount Calvary 38
Union 47, Clarion Area 9
Williamsburg 86, St. Joseph 40
Elk County Catholic 50, Northern Bedford 27
Aquinas Academy 59, Juniata Valley 45