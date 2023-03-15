Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
Wednesday was the second of two days of second round basketball, with the remainder of the games scheduled for Wednesday. State quarterfinals will be played Friday and Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1A | Second Round
Lourdes Regional 55, Shade 34
Berlin Brothersvalley 47, Aquinas Academy 35
DuBois Central Catholic 45, Williamsburg 48 (OT)
Bishop Guilfoyle 37, Otto Eldred 49
Elk County Catholic 35, Union 39
4A | Second Round
Fairview 54, Penn Cambria 51 (OT)
5A | Second Round
Hollidaysburg 47, Oakland Catholic 48
BOYS BASKETBALL
2A | Second Round
Aliquippa 84, West Branch 29
3A | Second Round
Penn Cambria 66, Steel Valley 57
Brookville 40, Neshannock 44
6A | Second Round
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 47, State College 57