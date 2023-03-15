Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

Wednesday was the second of two days of second round basketball, with the remainder of the games scheduled for Wednesday. State quarterfinals will be played Friday and Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1A | Second Round

Lourdes Regional 55, Shade 34

Berlin Brothersvalley 47, Aquinas Academy 35

DuBois Central Catholic 45, Williamsburg 48 (OT)

Bishop Guilfoyle 37, Otto Eldred 49

Elk County Catholic 35, Union 39

4A | Second Round

Fairview 54, Penn Cambria 51 (OT)

5A | Second Round

Hollidaysburg 47, Oakland Catholic 48

BOYS BASKETBALL

2A | Second Round

Aliquippa 84, West Branch 29

3A | Second Round

Penn Cambria 66, Steel Valley 57

Brookville 40, Neshannock 44

6A | Second Round

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 47, State College 57

