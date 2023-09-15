ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Sitting Bulls Sled Hockey Team is gearing up for a weekend of fierce competition.

Sitting Bulls will be hosting the Northeast Sled Hockey League (NESHL) at Galactic Ice in Altoona the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24. There will be three other teams in attendance, traveling to the area from Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Columbus, Ohio.

Sittings Bulls will take the ice at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Each team will play 4 games throughout the weekend to earn their league standing. Since sled hockey teams are not in close proximity, the teams travel one weekend each month for similar competitions.

Sled Hockey is a para-sport and follows the same rules as stand-up hockey. There are additional rules in place to provide guidance on sled contact between players.

The NESHL season typically kicks off in September and continues through March.

Sitting Bulls Sled Hockey, Inc. supports two local teams – a youth novice team for younger and newer players and an adult intermediate team for older and more experienced players. Players range in ages from six to 60.

Sitting Bulls is always welcoming new interested players to try the sport, year-round. More information about the team, including information on upcoming games, can be found on their Facebook.