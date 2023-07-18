PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Heralded as the best pitching prospect in more than a decade, Pirates’ first overall selection Paul Skenes was paid like one Tuesday.

The former LSU star inked a $9.2 million dollar signing bonus, that while below slot value, is the largest signing bonus in MLB Draft history.

Skenes, who went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA this season, helped lead LSU to a national championship.

The Pirates took Skenes over the pitcher’s LSU teammate Dylan Crews with the first overall selection. Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke highly of Skenes during an introductory press conference Tuesday, praising not only his skill, but character and ability to meet challenges head on.

“He is someone who not only meets challenges, but literally will pursue the hardest challenges,” Charington said. “He does not wait for the challenges to meet him. He goes and finds them, wherever they are. He could have he could have taken much easier pass, going from high school to the Air Force Academy. He chose a hard path. He could have taken much easier pass than transferring into the SEC for his draft year. He chose a hard path and he certainly met that and exceeded any expectations along the way.

Skenes spent just one season with LSU after playing two at Air Force. He credited his time in Colorado Springs for helping mold his mindset.

“Obviously, the military, its foundation is in discipline and order, structure and the habits that it forces you to build, translate really well to not just baseball, but life,” he said. “And I think going there, building those habits, it obviously I think it did well for me.”

Skenes will begin his minor league career in the Florida Complex League at the Pirates facility in Bradenton.