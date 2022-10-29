WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — Berlin-Brothersvalley and Penns Manor entered the Appalachian Bowl undefeated at 9-0 as they met up at Windber Stadium. The Mountaineers stingy defense was on display early forcing a pair of fumbles that helped them to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Quarterback Pace Prosser had a big second quarter with a pick six on defense and closing out the second quarter with a 35 yard touchdown pass to Holby McClucas.

The Mountaineers cruised from there to record their eight shutout of the season in a 35-0 win in the Appalachian Bowl.