ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the Saturday edition of Sportsbeat with 5-2 Bishop Guilfoyle hosting 6-1 Chestnut Ridge at Mansion Park.

After a Karson Kiesewetter interception late in the first quarter, Chestnut Ridge drove down to the two yard line. The Lions then faced fourth and goal with a minute remaining in the first quarter where they handed it off to Samuel Albright and found the endzone to put Chestnut Ridge up 7-0.

In the second quarter, the Lions were forced to punt, but the kick was blocked by Sante Bambocci. Bishop Guilfoyle then recovered the ball at the 19.

A few plays after the blocked punt, Karson Kiesewetter scored on a QB run to tie the game 7-7.

The game stayed tied until 2:19 remaining in the half when Kiesewetter scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to give the Marauders a 14-7 lead.

The Lions were able to drive down the field quickly thanks to a 55 yard run from Nick Presnell. Albright then finished the drive off with a 16 yard rushing touchdown with 43 seconds remaining in the half.

The Marauders were able to net a field goal before the half to go up 17-14 and then they cruised in the second quarter and defeated the Lions 45-28.