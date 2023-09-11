MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Central remains undefeated on the season at 3-0 after defeating Tyrone 42-7 on Monday night. The game, originally scheduled for last Friday was postponed twice due to lightning.

The Dragons wasted no time on offense as they led 28-0 at halftime and then cruised in the second half to win 42-7. Quarterback Eli Muthler had three touchdowns, while Hunter Smith made his presence known on both sides of the ball with a rushing touchdown and an interception.

“They’re playing off on the secondary. So we started to hit those short patterns and then worked our way down the field. And a lot of that helped with our deep down,” said Muthler. “It’s obviously important to take what you can and keep moving down the field like the deep shots were come, but we start to work the ball on offense.”

“We got after the QB. He doesn’t like moving around, but we can contain them,” said Smith. “But he kind of moves around a little bit too, but had some big plays and came up big.”

Both teams have a quick turnaround for their next game as they both play on Friday. Central hits the road to take on Bellwood-Antis while Tyrone is also on they road as they play Bald Eagle.