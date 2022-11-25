ALTOONA (WTAJ) — State College High and Central advance to the PIAA football semifinals with wins Friday Night.

The Little Lions beat North Allegheny 28-7, leading wire-to-wire in their 6A quarterfinal. State High capitalized on four North Allegheny interceptions. Quarterback Finn Furmanek rushed for two scores, while quarterback Owen Yurka rushed for one, and threw another.

In 3A Central advances with a commanding 35-7 win over Grove City. Jeff Hoenstine threw four touchdown passes, three to Eli Lingenfelter in the win.

In 2A, Bishop Guilfoyle lost to Southern Columbia 42-14. Tied at the half, Southern Columbia had too much offense for the defending 1A champion Marauders.

One final central PA school will try booking a ticket to the semifinals Saturday when Northern Cambria hosts Canton at Mansion Park at 5 p.m.