HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Thursday night football action Northern Bedford took on Claysburg-Kimmel at Tiger Stadium. The Panthers are off to a strong start at 6-0 on the season while the Bulldogs enter at 1-5.

This one was all Panthers. Up 7-0 with 4:53 remaining in the first quarter Eion Snider found Aaron Bowers wide open in the endzone for a four yard score to make it 13-0 Northern Bedford.

The Panthers then recovered a fumble and set up shop inside the redzone. Snider this time connected with Ben Gable for the touchdown. Northern Bedford led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.

On the next drive for Claysburg-Kimmel, they fumbled again and the ball was recovered by Adam Johnson at the 39 yard line. On the next play Sinder hit Bowers on the deep ball for the touchdown as the Panthers went up 27-0.

Northern Bedford cruised from there and defeated Claysburg-Kimmel 44-21.