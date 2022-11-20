ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Northern Cambria took on Penns Manor in the District XI 1A Title Game at Mansion Park. There was no scoring in the first half thanks to some stout defenses as both teams combined to turn the ball over five times.

With the game scoreless early in the fourth quarter, Penns Manor broke through on a six yard touchdown run from Ashton Courvina. The extra point was missed as the Comets led 6-0.

On the ensuing drive for Northern Cambria drove down the field as Owen Bougher found Ty Dumm for a 37 yard connection to set the Colts up in the red zone. On the next play Bougher went back to Dumm for the 18 yard touchdown pass, which tied the game at six after the extra point was blocked.

The game stayed tied until 3:03 remaining in the game when Northern Cambria marched down the field where Bougher went back to Dumm for a three yard touchdown pass for the game winning score as the Colts defeated the Coments 12-6.