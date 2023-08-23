ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first SportsBeat Game of the Week is here and WTAJ is staying close to home as Altoona and Hollidaysburg face off in a crosstown rivalry.

It’s a matchup that sees both communities come out in full force, fueling the excitement for a new season. Hollidaysburg Head Coach Homer DeLattre explained, “For both teams, I’m sure it’s talking about it every day. Numbers count down on the bulletin board, that kind of stuff. So it’s real exciting. You know, we’ve been, we’ve been working hard towards it, and I know it’s gonna be a great game.”

This rivalry was reborn in 2018 with Hollidaysburg taking home the 42-27 victory. In the last five meetings, the Golden Tigers have won three. However, it’s been the Mountain Lions who have won the last two with last year resulting in a 19-9 win.







































Head Coach Vince Nedimyer

In last year’s matchup, Altoona ran for 361 yards. 165 of those came from their workhorse and now graduated Alexander Yost. Head Coach Vince Nedimyer hopes they can repeat that production. He said, “Losing Alex and losing that senior class, that was big. But, you know, we got a couple of seniors playing that same position this year, and (I’m) hoping for some success for them as well.”

This year both teams have similar goals to come out on top. Both coaches telling WTAJ their keys to victory are running the ball, stopping the run, and limiting turnovers. Hollidaysburg looks to focus on the run game this year after totaling only 754 yards on the ground last season.

DeLattre detailed, “We didn’t run the football very well at all last year. We can’t rely on passing the ball, you know, a record 245 times this year. We need to be able to mix the running the pass and be successful running it.”

























Head Coach Homer Delattre











For Altoona, they look to keep up with the Golden Tiger tempo. Nedimyer explained, “Defensively, get lined up. You know Homer, they like to play fast out there at times and it’s going to be hot.”

DeLattre said defensively, it’s about keeping tabs on that Altoona triple-option. DeLattre said, “You know, the triple option is difficult. You don’t see it very often. And, you know, their quarterback’s back. And I know they have some good speed on the perimeter to get on to get on the edge as well.”

Catch full highlights and post-game interview with the winning team on SportsBeat on Friday at 11:10 p.m, on WTAJ.

