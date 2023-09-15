STATE COLLEGE, Pa, (WTAJ) — A battle of two 6-A conference teams is brewing in WTAJ’s SportsBeat Game of the Week.

Altoona is making the trip to State College as the two teams meet off for the first time since last season’s district title game.

If you missed our preview, take a look.

This story will be updated as score updates become available.

SECOND QUARTER

On the next Mountain Lion’s drive, Brennen Freiwald would find Josiah Treece for a 23 yard catch and run touchdown, putting Altoona up 7-0 after a good extra point.



State College would come back and D’antae Sheffy looked to tie they game with a kick return. However a block in the back penalty would negate the touchdown and start the Little Lions drive from their own 44.

State College would find the endzone following a few strong plays. First, Ty Salazer would run down to the 26 for a gain of 24. Two play later Salzer would make a toe-tap catch on the sideline down to the two. Plays later Michael Gaul would catch a touchdown from Eddie Corkery, tying the game at 7.



After Altoona would go three and out, State College would have a short field, starting right around the 50 to try and take the lead. State College would run a mix of plays and eventually go for it on fourth and goal from the two were Sherffy would punch it in, giving the Little Lions their first lead of the night 14-7.

FIRST QUARTER Altoona 0 State College 0

Altoona would start the game with the ball and it would be a slew of run plays to follow. The Mountain Lions looked to be going 3 and out, but they went for it on 4th and got the first. The drive would end in a punt in State College territory.

State College wouldn’t be able to muster much either, just one first down before having to punt.

