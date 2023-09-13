STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A battle of lions is brewing in WTAJ’s SportsBeat Game of the Week as Altoona faces State College to kick off conference play.

Altoona and State College are the only 6-A schools in the region and the two continue their annual clash this year in State College.

The last time these teams met was the District 6 title game last season. The Little Lions won 28-7 after then-freshman D’Antae Sheffey ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

Altoona is 2-1 to start the season and is coming off a shutout 35-0 win against Mifflin County last week. That includes Bron Mosley, who was the SportsBeat Player of the Week, and went off for 166 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

“I think Bron would say the same thing. Our kids up front have put in a lot of work,” Vince Nedimyer, Head Coach of Altoona, said. “You know, they busted their butts in the weight room and got to be pretty strong and played a lot of snaps for us last year, too so that makes a difference. And you know Bron is the same way and our up-backs and the kids that we’re pitching the ball to just all have kind of bought in for sure. And what we’re trying to do offensively, you know, Brennen [Freiwald] has definitely picked up his game in the last couple of weeks as well. So it helps for sure.”

In recent history though, State College has won five out of the last six matchups, with their last loss to Altoona coming in the 2020 district title game.

“Pretty much the same every year. They just find a way to reload,” Nedimyer said. “And, you know, that’s a tribute to what Matt and his coaches have done down there and the tradition that they’ve built. You know, we look forward to playing them every year the same way I’m sure they do us. It’s a great place to play down there. It’s a good atmosphere. And we’re looking forward to Friday night.”

State College is coming into the game just 1-1 after their game against Hollidaysburg was canceled due to lightning. The last time the Little Lions took the field was against Downingtown East, where they came up just short in a second-half comeback, falling 28-26.

The team is also playing without starting quarterback Owen Yerka who’s out with an injury.

“Eddie Corkery came in, did a great job of quarterback for us, and we got the ball in the air and moved it down the field, created a really great atmosphere. Really great comeback. Proud of our kids for the effort. Never giving up that night,” Matt Lintal, Head Coach of State College, said.

State College’s defense will look to contain Altoona’s rushing attack, led by their triple option.

“That offense presents issues. You have to play a sound defense and assignment football and have guys fly around and make sure that we’re game tackling from there,” Lintal said. “So you know, they do a tremendous job. Vince does a great job. He’s run that offense for a long time and really does a nice job with it. And they give a lot of different looks so you really have to be prepared for a lot of different things.”

Catch full highlights and post-game interview with the winning team on SportsBeat on Friday at 11:10 p.m., on WTAJ.

