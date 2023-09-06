CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a battle of two undefeated rivals in Centre County as Bald Eagle Area takes on Penns Valley in WTAJ’s Sportsbeat Game of the Week.

Both sitting at 2-0, the Eagles and Rams have some bad blood going into the game and its bound to be a great Week 3 match-up.

Last year, the Eagles had the upper hand in the regular season, but it was the Rams who got that last laugh, defeating Bald Eagle 34-14 in the District 6 semi-finals.

“They blitzed everybody and we weren’t ready for it. We tried to make adjustments and our kids and coaches didn’t do a good enough job with it,” Jesse Nagle, Head Coach Bald Eagle Area, said. “So, you know, definitely they flipped their script. And, you know, once you win the first one, you think ‘ah there’s nothing really need to change offensively, defensively.’ And, you know, they changed a bunch and we didn’t you know, we made like I said, we tried to make adjustments, but it was too late.”

So far this season Bald Eagle has only allowed 7 points, beating Bishop Guilfoyle 17-7 in week one and shutting out Central Cambria 35-0 last week. All eyes are on the explosive offense of Penns Valley though, after they’ve put up 60 points through two games.

“Ty Watson, the best player around. I mean, he’s a stud,” Nagle said. “You know, he does a lot of things with his feet that, you know, you just think’, holy cow, man. Oh, he did that?’ You know, and then the quarterback’s a nice quarterback, you know, he’ll hurt you with his feet also. And then 20’s a nice receiver. So they do a good job with that. And plus, they run a pretty complex offense. You know, they do a lot of a lot of pulling, a lot of misdirection stuff. So, you know, we got to be disciplined on defense. Then offensively, we just got to take care and make sure that we cover up a lot of the gaps that they come after us and make sure that we work together and talk up front.”

On the flip side, head coach of Penns Valley Martin Tobias knows the hype that surrounds this game, but sticking to the one-week-at-a-time motto is what he wants his team to focus on.

“One of those things that we don’t need to hype it. So we just kind of coach it like it’s another game on a Friday night because that’s what it is,” Tobias said. “We’re going out this week to try and be 1-0. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is, we’re going out there to play our hardest and to compete with whoever it is and this week it happens to be Bald Eagle, who’s a really good football team.

Tobias knows that Bald Eagle is well-rounded on both sides of the ball and is lead by Junior quarterback Carson Nagle who has more than 400 yards and six touchdowns through two games.

“Tell you what, they are one of the most balanced teams from top to bottom that we’re going to see on the schedule all year,” Tobias said. “They’ve got a fantastic offense with dynamic playmakers. Their defense is really sound fundamentally. They tackle well, they get to the ball quickly, great pursuit angles, and they’re physical both sides of the ball. And in special teams, when you take a look at the number of field goals that they’ve made already and the way they pin people back on kickoffs as well as their punts and punt coverage, you know, they’re covering all three facets of the game. This is really going to be a challenge for us.”

Catch full highlights and post-game interview with the winning team on Sportsbeat on Friday at 11:10 p.m, on WTAJ.

