CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A battle of powerhouse teams is set to meet as Bedford takes on Richland in WTAJ’s SPORTSBEAT GAME OF THE WEEK.

The Bisons look to hand the Rams their first loss of the season and avoid their second straight loss. Richland is leading the Laurel Highlands Conference and sits at 6-0. They are coming off a dominant 57-7 win over Greater Johnstown.

Bedford looks to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season to Penn Cambria last week 27-20. Prior to last week’s loss, Bedford had not allowed more than 8 points in a game.

The two teams enter as offensive powerhouses with Bedford averaging 35 points per game. The Rams have put up 57 points in back-to-back competitions and average 39 points per game. Richland has allowed more points thus far, letting up an average of 16 points per game. Bedford, outside of last week, has been a tough team to score on, just allowing an average of 7 points per game.