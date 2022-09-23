WINDBER, Pa (WTAJ) — A battle of the unbeaten turned one for the record books as Berlin Brothersvalley continued their dominance in a 14-0 win as they defeated Windber in WTAJ’s SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week.

Coming off a massive 54-13 win over North Star, Windber looks to keep their undefeated streak alive. On the other side though Berlin Brothersvalley looks to do the same. The Mountaineers have not allowed a point all season long, while the Ramblers are averaging 55 points per game.

The first quarter was filled with punts and fumbles as each team punted on their opening drives. On Windber’s second attempt with the football John Shuster fumbled and Grant Mathias recovered, setting the Mountaineers up in Rambler territory for the first time in the game. Just a few plays later though, Windber’s Luke Woodley forced a fumble.

Windber would end up fumbling again, with Mathias picking it up again, for the Ramblers last possession of the first quarter.

Just a few minutes into the second, Cooper Huston scored a rushing touchdown from four yards out, putting the Mountaineers on the board first, now leading 7-0.

Berlin’s defense started to settle in, forcing another punt out of Windber. Berlin would make quick work of the short field as they go 50 yards in just 4 plays as Pace Prosser scores a three-yard rushing touchdown to put the Mountaineers up 14-0. minutes.

With 6.6 seconds left in the half, Windber was attempting a 40-yard field goal but the placeholder was sacked, sending the game to halftime 14-0 Berlin.

The third quarter started out slow as both Windber and Berlin turned the ball over on downs. Berlin’s Prosser scored a 17-yard rushing touchdown, but a hold negated the score. On Windber’s next possession, they were forced to punt, giving Berlin another shot to score. Berlin and Windber continue to trade punts, keeping the 3rd quarter a scoreless one. Heading into the 4th Berlin Brothersvalley leads 14-0.

The 4th quarter was a quick and scoreless affair as neither team threatened to score. Prosser would end up getting an interception to close out the game for the Mountaineers. They move on to 5-0 and more impressive, they’ve yet to allow a single point all season, stopping the Ramblers offense who averaged 55 points through 4 games.

The Ramblers move to 4-1 and will host Uniontown on Sept. 30. Berlin got revenge for last season as Windber beat them twice, once at home and again in the regular season. The Mountaineers will travel to Brownsville on Sept. 30.