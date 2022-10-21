CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 2021 PIAA Class 1A champions, Bishop Guilfoyle are traveling to Bishop McCort in WTAJ’s SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week.

The Marauders are looking to defeat the Crushers, who have lost 4 straight games after a 2-2 start to the season. Bishop Guilfoyle started off the season similar to their championship run from last year with a 2-2 record. The Marauders have won 4 straight and sit in 4th place in the Laurel Highlands conference while the Crushers are in 10th in the conference.

Coming into Friday’s game, Bishop McCort is averaging 14 points per game while allowing an average of 35 points per game. McCort’s defense will need to show up if they look to upset the hot Marauders.

On the flip side, Bishop Guilfoyle is putting up an average of 41 points per game. Defensively they’ve held opponents to just 16 points per game. In both of their losses, they’ve only lost by a single score, and in all six of their wins, they’ve won by 14 points or more.

McCort will have their work cut out for them Friday evening, but they look to pull off a huge upset and make waves in the Laurel Highlands conference in their last home game of the season.