BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Playoffs are officially underway in District 6 and which is taking WTAJ to Gray Memorial Field as the Tyrone Golden Eagles take on the Central Dragons in our SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week.

Entering the playoffs both teams only have two losses, but Central has eight wins while Tyrone only has seven after only playing in nine games this season due to a forfeit win over St. Marys.

The matchup is set to be a good one as quarterbacks Jeff Hoenstine leads Central against a strong Tyrone defense that’s only allowed 126 this season.

The Golden Eagles are solid on defense, allowing just an average of 14 points per game. Tyrone started the season off 5-0 before losing 31-7 to Bald Eagle. Two weeks later served their second loss to Penns Valley 28-21.

On the flip side, the Dragon’s offense has been electric, putting up 380 points this season and averaging 38 points per game. Central has also won seven straight games after starting the season off 2-2. This season, their losses came to Richland by seven and Penn Cambria by 14, who are currently a combined 19-1.

While Tyrone is known for their defense, their offense could be the difference maker in Friday’s game. Their offense is averaging 27 points per game, while Central’s defense is letting up an average of 23 points per game.

If Tyrone’s offense can excel, and their defense holds the Dragons, Tyrone could see themselves moving on to the 3A Championship. If not, Central might get another shot at taking on Penn Cambria.

Penn Cambria finished the season 9-1, which was good enough for a first-round bye. They will play the winner next week in District 6 3A Championship.