CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two powerhouses meet in Cresson as Penn Cambria hosts undefeated Chestnut Ridge in our SportsBeat Game of the Week.

The Chestnut Ridge Lions are a force led by experience with seniors in nearly every key position on both sides of the ball.

“Our offensive and defensive lines have done an outstanding job, mix in our skill kids and each weeks a new adventure. But you know, we’ve taken care of business each Friday night,” Max Shoemaker, Chestnut Ridge Head Coach, said.

It’s been a dominant run for the Lions for most of the season, winning all but one of their games by at least three touchdowns. The outlier is a hard-fought 38-31 win over Forest Hills in week 4.

“I think each week they’ve done what they’ve had to. The Forest Hills game was an exciting one down to the wire, but, we didn’t come to play that night. Overall, I can’t be displeased. This has been a great group to work with and the veteran leadership has taken over,” Shoemaker said.

While there have been changes for Penn Cambria, Coach Shoemaker said they still have some playmakers that match up against them.

“A multitude of challenges. They have great skill kids. Their quarterback, you know, isn’t Garrett Harrold, but he has stepped in and filled those shoes nicely,” Shoemaker said. “And their offensive and defensive lines will be a nice matchup for us.

Coming into this season, all eyes were on the Panther’s QB position and who would replace all-conference quarterback Garrett Harrold. In his senior season, Harrold had over 2,100 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Coach Felus said he left a legacy that’s been passed down and carried on by this year’s team.

“He set such a standard that our young kids looked up to him and he really paved the way for some of our guys, like Brady Jones, Gavin Harrold, Carter McDermott, Tommy Plunkett,” Felus said. “So, you know, we knew what we had coming through and we knew our guys were going to be able to work hard and our guys want to leave their own legacy.”

Now led by sophomore Brady Jones, the Panthers have won five straight and are outscoring their opponents 172-48. Penn Cambria has relied on its strong junior and sophomore class, including Jones who is just five yards shy of a thousand passing yards along with 15 touchdowns and one interception.

Jone also has a slew of strong weapons including senior Carter McDermott and junior Gavin Harrold who both have over 450 receiving yards this season.

“Preparation is something that I thought we’ve done very well, not only in the summertime, but throughout the season,” Nick Felus, Penn Cambria Head Coach, said. “And I think our kids understand the game plan on both sides of the ball. They watch a lot of film. I think they’re preparing each day to win football games. And I think you’ve seen it on Friday night.”

Chestnut Ridge is led by dual-threat QB Nate Whysong, who’s coming into Friday’s game with 19 total touchdowns, 900 yards passing and 500 rushing yards. He too has weapons with senior running back Jeb Emerick and senior receiver Chase Whysong.

“First of all, they’re well-coached. Coach Shoemaker, a ton of respect for him and his program and what he does. He has his team ready to play every Friday night. They’re very balanced and they have a quarterback that’s extremely talented, he’s extremely athletic,” Felus said. “He can run, he can throw. They have a good running game. A strong running back. And on defense, they don’t make a lot of mistakes. So they’re well-coached. They’re tough. They have some athletes. We have some athletes. We’re looking forward to a great game on Friday night.”

Both teams think the game will come down to the turnover battle to see who takes home the win.

Catch full highlights and post-game interview with the winning team on SportsBeat on Friday at 11:10 p.m., on WTAJ.

