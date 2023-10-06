CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Laurel Highlands battle is lined up as Penn Cambria hosts Chestnut Ridge in our Sportsbeat Game of the Week.

This story will be updated as score updates become available.

FIRST QUARTER:

Penn Cambria’s drive would stall and they’d be forced to punt, giving Chestnut Ridge their third possession in the first quarter, this time at the 28 yardline.

Chestnut Ridge would try to find the endzone on 4th down, but Lilly would get his second interception of the game. Panthers start at their own 19.

Two plays later, Nate Whysong would run it into the endzone, but a holding call would negate the score.

The Lion’s Jeb Emerick would make their first big play of the game for Chestnut Ridge with a 56-yard rush down to the Penn Cambria 15-yard line.

With the rain still coming down, Thomas Plunkett would slip and Penn Cambria would half to punt a couple of plays later. Lions start the next drive at the 16.

Just a few players later, Marcus Lilly would step in front of the receiver and come down with an interception. Panthers would get the ball on their own 48.

Jarod Wolfhope would return the ensuing kickoff to the 46 of the Lions. Setting them up for the first drive of the night.

The game would start out with a bang. Galvin Harrold would return the kickoff 88 yards for the score. Panthers lead 7-0.