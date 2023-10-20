BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Laurel Highlands matchup is in the works on a rainy night in Martinsburg as Clearfield hosts Central.

The 6-2 Bison look to knock off the undefeated Central Dragons as the regular season comes to a close.

This story will be updated as scoring information becomes available. Refresh for the latest.

SECOND QUARTER –

FIRST QUARTER – Central 7 Clearfield 0

Central would be limited too and would punt after a 3 and out. Clearfield would have the ball 3 and 11 going into the second quarter.

Clearfield’s next drive wouldn’t lead anywhere and they’d be forced to punt it to Central.

The Dragons would slowly move up field and Dunn would eventually catch a touchdown from 4 yards out from Muthler, putting them up 7-0.

On second down, Eli Muthler would hit Jack Dunn for 36 yard catch down to the Bison 45.

Clearfield would do the same though, giving Central the ball back in a similar spot as the opening drive.

The Dragons would start the game with the ball, however would turn it over on downs on their side of the field.