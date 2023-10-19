BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Laurel Highlands matchup is brewing as undefeated Central hosts Clearfield in our SportsBeat Game of the Week.

The Bison look to bounce back after a one-score loss to Richland last week. The Dragons have been explosive this season, scoring 41 or more in five of their wins.

“It’s been a tough schedule for us. But the kids, they kept fighting, they kept practicing hard, and they’re getting better there,” Clearfield head football coach Myles Caragein said. “They like the new system we put in, and they’re doing a great job this year.”

Central averages over 36 points a game and is only giving up an average of 10.

“They’re definitely a tough team. I mean, they have a lot of good athletes,” Caragein said. “They have a really good running back that runs hard [and] is hard to tackle. They have some really good skill players, and they got a quarterback that can throw the ball. So, they’re a tough team to play.”

The Dragons are coming off a 42-7 win over Bedford in a season where the only real challenge they’ve faced was a week five overtime win over Bishop Guilfoyle.

“We think that we’ve been very balanced for us. Very good, strong offense, good passing game. We run the ball adequately,” Central head football coach Dave Baker said. “Our defense has been very good, and our special teams although we’ve not got a lot of big plays out of them, we haven’t made a lot of poor plays. We’ve they’ve held their own and not made bad plays.”

Central will also have a difficult offense to stopping a talented Bison roster that features quarterback Will Domico, running back Carter Chamberlain and junior receiver Carter Freeland. That trio has helped Clearfield average nearly 30 points a game while holding their opponents to about 16.

“They’re going to be difficult to stop and their defense is good. Their linebackers are fast, especially their outside linebackers,” Baker said. “They’re the heart of their defense. And it’s hard to get around them and they all run to the ball pretty well.”