HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — To close out the regular season, WTAJ’s SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week is taking us to Huntingdon County as the Hornets of Juniata Valley take on the Mount Union Trojans.

Mount Union is looking to close the season out with a third straight win, to remain inside the top three of the Inter-County conference. On the flip side, Juniata Valley started off the season 5-2 but has dropped two straight and is looking to stay finished with a winning record and possibly snag the 4th spot in the conference.

Juniata Valley has won a lot of close games this year and hasn’t put up more than 34 in a game. They average 18 points per game through nine games while the Trojans have won in a lot of blowouts. Mount Union averages 32 points per game and most recently beat Curwensville 43-34.

On defense, Juniata Valley has their work cut out for them if they are gonna take down Mount Union, offense. They are on average just allowing 21 points per game, however, a 56-7 blowout against Windber earlier this month has skewed that number. Mount Union has allowed a bit more points on defense thus far, allowing an average of 26 points per game. Two of the Trojan’s three losses have been by 24 points or more.