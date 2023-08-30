HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ is heading to Huntingdon County as North Star takes on an unfamiliar foe in Juniata Valley for our Sportsbeat Game of the Week.

With the North Star Cougars now playing in the Inter-County Conference the team will have to make the nearly 80-mile trip from Boswell to Alexandria on Friday in a battle of two undefeated teams.

The Hornets are coming off a massive win over Fairfield 40-19. Head Coach Bill Musser said the team competed well on all sides of the ball.

“I thought we competed well at each position. I thought each one of the kids came out and they fought hard,” Musser said. “We got a lot of kids on the field. A lot of young kids on the field got their feet wet, and I thought we competed well in occasion.”

Juniata Valley’s defense and special teams were dominant against Fairfield, forcing five turnovers, four via interceptions and blocking two punts.

“I think our kids finally are understanding the fact that we communicate. And when you communicate, good things are happening,” Musser said. “They were reading the patterns as they got more confident in their positions and they were talking to each other. “

Musser says the matchup with poses a challenge with the Cougars’ athleticism at each position.

“They’re just straight-up athletic all across the board. You can’t take for granted any single one of their players,” Musser said. “We’re just excited about, you know, 11 kids coming in here to compete hard against 11 kids and every play.

On the flip side, the Cougars notched their first inter-county conference win, beating Moshannon Valley 28-13.

In the game, senior quarterback Conner Yoder threw for three touchdowns and hit tight end Ethan Eller seven times for 96 yards and one touchdown.

“Well, I think it came down to our playmakers on Friday night or our guys were able to make a few more plays than them. So, you know, our guys that handled the football made some big-time plays,” Bob Landis, Head Coach North Star, said.

Coach Landis said they are preparing for a balanced offensive attack from Juniata Valley. On defense, it will be key for the team to pick up on the different formations they line up in.

“You know, they’re going to present some things there as far as, you know, we’re going to have to be able to play both run and pass,” Landis said. “I think that real challenges come on defense. Multiple fronts. Four, five, or six runs that we saw. So we’re going to have offensively, we’re going to have to build identify those different formations and you know, adjust our schemes accordingly.”

One of the biggest challenges on both sides is the unfamiliarity the teams have. Friday will mark their first match-up.

“It’s the first time we’ve played Juniata Valley so that’s another variable we are dealing with,” Landis said. “And no familiarity with what they do or how they do.”

Catch full highlights and post-game interview with the winning team on Sportsbeat on Friday at 11:10 p.m., on WTAJ.

