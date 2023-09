HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Week 2 has brought us to Huntingdon County as the Juniata Valley Hornets host the North Star Cougars, the first matchup ever between these teams.

The Cougars and Hornets are both coming off 1-0 starts in week 1 and are looking to stay undefeated as the two meet in Inter-County Conference play.

If you missed our preview, take a look.

This story will be updated as game details become available.

FIRST QUARTER