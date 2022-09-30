SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Northern Bedford looks to stay undefeated as they travel to take on Conemaugh Township in WTAJ’S SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week.

Another battle of two unbeaten teams takes place in Somerset County on Friday as the 5-0 Panthers take on the 5-0 Indians. Northern Bedford enters the game averaging 41 points per game, while Conemaugh Township is just one less at 40.

The game could go either way, a shootout offensively or a defensive battle as both teams have been great on both sides of the ball. The Panthers, on average, have only let up 13 points per game while the Indians are at 17.

Last week, Conemaugh let up a season-high 52 points in a 62-52 win over West Branch, but in conference play, the team has been dominant. Northern Bedford beat up Tussey Mountain last week and looks to win their third straight conference road matchup of the season.

The two teams haven’t met since a 2020 playoff game as Northern Bedford defeated Conemaugh Township 35-14.