CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Central Cambria host Penn Cambria in WTAJ’s Sportsbeat Game of the Week.

Penn Cambria is looking to stay undefeated as Central is looking to bounce back after a close loss in Week 1. Central also looks to reclaim the Goal Post Trophy, which they haven’t held since 2019.

Penn Cambria started their first drive as Garrett Harrold found Vinny Chirdon for a touchdown giving them an early 7-0 lead.

After a punt from Central Cambria, Penn Cambria repeated their opening drive as Garrett Harrold found Chirdon for another touchdown, putting them up 14-0.

Penn Cambria’s Zach Grove rushed it in to kick off the second quarter, Penn Cambria takes a 21-0 lead. Later in the quarter, Central Cambria was driving but Brady Sheehan was picked off by Gavin Harrold near the redzone, keeping Central Cambria off the scoreboard.

On the ensuing drive, Garrett Harrold threw a deep bomb to Carter McDermott to put Penn Cambria inside the nine. Two plays later, Zach Grove rushed up the gut from a few yard out to put Penn Cambria up 28-0.

Grady Snyder got Central Cambria on the board with a short rushing touchdown late in the second quarter. Synder then picked off Garrett Harold to end the first half. Penn Cambria leads 28-7 at halftime.

Nolan Wyrwas starts off the second half with a bang, setting Central Cambria up inside Penn Cambria territory with a 75 yard kick return. A few plays later, 4 & 1 for the Red Devils Wyrwas keeps the drive alive. The Sheehan finds Synder for a 6 yard touchdown Penn Cambria still leads 28-14.

In the Panthers’ next possession, they continued to move down the field while chewing up a lot of clock. A few penalties drove them back but Garrett Harrold keeps it for a 13-yard rushing touchdown, putting Penn Cambria up 35-14.

Ensuing drive for Central Cambria, after a limited kick-off return, the Red Devils are pinned in their own territory. Synder fumbles setting up Penn Cambria inside the five. On the following play, Grove rushes it up the middle, putting Penn Cambria up 42-14.

The fourth quarter was slow for both teams, but Red Devil’s Ellijah Villarrial scored a rushing touchdown with 6 minutes left in the game. Penn Cambria went on to win the game 42-21 to retain the Goal Post trophy for the third straight year.