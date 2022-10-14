CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 7-0 meets 7-0 as the Penn Cambria Panthers take on the Richland Rams in WTAJ’s SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week.

Just a week later, we return to watch the Rams take on another powerhouse team, this time the Panthers who, like them have not lost a game through seven weeks.

Not only are the two teams looking to stay undefeated, but the winner will also sit in first place in the Laurel Highlands conference. The winner will also be the only remaining undefeated team in the conference.

The Rams are coming off a huge win over Bedford 25-23. The Bison entered last week’s game 5-1 and had only lost to Penn Cambria just a week before. The Panthers though played winless Somerset getting their 7th win 49-6.

Outside of the Bedford game, Penn Cambria was putting up 39 points or more each game. They sit with an average of 41 points per game. The Rams sit very close, putting up 37 points per game.

Defensively, Penn Cambria has only had two close games, against Bishop Guilfoyle and Bedford, winning both of those by just one score. The Panthers are allowing an average of 19 points per game. On the flip side, Richland has won multiple low-scoring, close games, including last week. Their defense is allowing just 17 points per game, including one shutout.

Both teams statistically sit very close, leading to a great matchup Friday night.