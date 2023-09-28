DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chucks and the Beavers meet in a District 9 battle in WTAJ’s SportsBeat Game of the Week and it’s homecoming!

Punxsutawney will be crossing the county lines to take on DuBois on Friday as the two teams look to battle it out in this conference match-up. The Chucks are coming off a huge 49-7 over Saint Marys and are 3-2 on the season.

The offensive benefited from some large plays, including some screen passes from Maddox Hetrick to Noah Weaver that went for 65 and 42 yard touchdowns respectively.

“We’ve had a good group up at the offensive line with Matthew Grusky and Breydon Trithart, Adam Muth with those guys moving people out of the way,” Alan Nichol, Punxsutawney Head Coach, said. “And I think they set the tone early, but then our passing game on offense with Maddox Hetrick and Beau Thomas and Noah Weaver. We stretch the field out and we made it difficult on them.”

Nichol is expecting a physical road matchup as they take on the Beavers.

“It’s going to come down to blocking and tackling, which, you know, a lot of Punxsy-DuBois games do. And so, we’re looking for that challenge and I’m sure they are, too,” Nichol said.

As for the home team, the Beavers are looking for a homecoming win and are coming off a 34-20 loss against Brookville. However, senior running back Garret Nissel was a bright spot for the offense, picking up 135 yards and a touchdown. Injuries have plagued DuBois though as they lost starting quarterback Trey Wingard in week 2.

“Just happened to have another injury at quarterback and one of our linemen went down and it just ,kind of, the wheels kind of fell off from there for us,” T.J. Wingard, DuBois Head Coach, said. “I felt like we regathered a little bit towards the end of the game. With a couple of touchdowns. We had about a seven or eight-minute time span there where things just didn’t go well.”

While injuries have been a challenge, Wingard and the team are just trying to overcome these obstacles.

“It’s one of those scenarios where you just have to focus and find that button that says ‘football is a part of our life'”, Wingard said. “I guess, a life learning thing where you learn to overcome obstacles when things don’t go your way. So, the coaching staff is just trying to help prepare kids that way too.”

The Chucks are a familiar opponent for DuBois and Coach Wingard said their gameplan starts with one thing — stopping the run.

“Nichol has those guys ready. Their line is pretty strong up front. Good running backs, good quarterback, good receivers,” Wingard said. “Defensively, they’re pretty solid. They’re having a pretty decent season so far. So we need to be able to stop the run first and then just work from there.”

Punxsutawney won this matchup last season 23-0. Oddly enough, in the last four times these teams have met it they are 2-2 and with the losing team being shutout.

Catch full highlights and post-game interview with the winning team on SportsBeat on Friday at 11:10 p.m., on WTAJ.

The Game of the Week is sponsored by Five Star Mitsubishi.