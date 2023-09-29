DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) — Week 6 of high school football is here as WTAJ heads to a District 9 Battle of Chucks and Beavers in our Game of the Week.

Punxsutawney is looking to extend its winning streak to two games while DuBois is looking to get a homecoming win.

This story will be updated as score updates become available.

SECOND QUARTER Punxsutawney 18 DuBois 17

Now in the second, Hetrick would hit his receiver for a 91-yard catch and run touchdown. The two-point conversion would again be no good, the Chucks now up 18-10 with 5:34 left in the 2nd quarter.

Landon Schrock would get things closer with 10 seconds left as he scored from one yard out. The game would go to halftime 18-17 with Punxy in the lead.

FIRST QUARTER Punxsutawney 12 DuBois 10

The Chucks would get on the board first as Landon Martz would score a 16-yard rushing touchdown. The extra point would be no good though, 6-0 Punxy.

Their lead didn’t last long either, as Kaden Clark would return the kickoff 92 yards for the score and the extra point would be good, putting them up 7-6 early in the first.

The Beavers would add a field to their lead just a few minutes later as Edward Burkett would make it from 37 yards away, extending their lead to 10-6.

The Chucks would come right back though as Martz would score again from 10 yards out. The two-point conversion would be unsuccessful leaving the score at 12-10 Punxy.