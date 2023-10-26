BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ is heading to Roaring Spring as the LHAC championship is on the line in an undefeated matchup between Richland and Central.

Going into the season, the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference (LHAC) was the talk of the town after adding a full slate of new teams joining, being called the toughest conference in the region.

Now it comes to a head as undefeated powerhouses meet for the LHAC championship as both teams look to stay undefeated to close out the regular season and prepare for playoffs.

The Richland Rams started the season with freshman quarterback Grayson Mahla and narrowly won by five points over Penn Cambria. Staying undefeated has been tough though, as during week six Mahla went down with an injury.

He was replaced by fellow freshman, Dominic Shank, until last Friday when Shank broke his femur. As they enter the LHAC title game, it’s now a question of who will be under center for the Rams.

“You know, one of those things is us trying to figure out who’s going to play quarterback,” Brandon Bailey, Head Coach of Richland, said. “So we’re gonna have some fun at practice this week trying to figure that out and then getting ready for Friday night.”

Despite the injury to Shank last week, Richland defeated Chestnut Ridge 28-10. But now, it’s finding a way to succeed despite the injury bug that’s struck the team.

“The guys that are going to come in and have those opportunities, they all have their strengths and they all have their weaknesses,” Bailey said. “So as coaches, it’s up to us to find those strengths and really expand upon them and then put them in positions of success. Our team can have success.”

The Rams will need to prepare for a tough road matchup against a Central team as they look to stop senior running back and linebacker Hunter Smith. They also have to worry about the Dragon’s dynamic air attack.

“You know, number one running back, linebacker, Hunter, just does an unbelievable job,” Bailey said. “It seems like he’s probably 25 years old by now. He’s always been on the field since I’ve been coaching in Central, he’s a great athlete on both sides of the ball.”

Coach Bailey said they also throw the ball really well and said if he packs too many guys in the box, they’ll take advantage and exploit your secondary.

Central’s passing game is a big reason why they are undefeated. This season, they are averaging 250 years per game through the air and are putting up 35 points per game.

“We have a passer that can throw the ball downfield,” David Baker, Head Coach of Central, said. “We have like three or four receivers that can run, that are tall and catch the ball and run after the catch. And our line has protected very well. So you have the three things that you need to have a passing game, we have been pretty successful with.”

The Dragons are coming off a 27-21 win over Clearfield were Jack Dunn had 7 catches for 124 years and two scores. He also came down with the game-sealing interception in a night where was crowned homecoming king.

Now they have to prepare for a Richland team, that while they are banged up, are still undefeated and are tough in the trenches.

“The Rams have a strong line, big kids, and they’re strong and they’re experienced guys up front,” Baker said. “We expect them to come right at us and play very, very hard and notwithstanding who they have and who’s hurt or not hurt, we know this will be a challenge from them.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The conference of 20 teams comes down to two with a title on the line and district playoffs on the horizon.

The Game of the Week is sponsored by Five Star Mitsubishi.