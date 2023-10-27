BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — We’ve made it to the end of the regular season in high school football and WTAJ is heading to the LHAC championship as Richland faces Central.

The two powerhouses are both 9-0 as they look to finish out the regular season perfect before playoffs begin.

If you missed our preview. Take a look

This story will be updated as scoring information becomes available. Refresh for the latest.

SECOND QUARTER

A few plays later, Smith would score again from 7 yards out. His extra point would be good and with 7:04 left in the first half Central leads 29-0.

Jamere Christian would take over a QB for the Rams. Muthler would pick off his throw and take it down to the 10 yard line.

That would be all the Rams could manage though, as they would end up turning the ball over on downs on their own 44.

Janidlo would start off the next drive would a direct snap run for the Rams, getting them their first first down of the game.



FIRST QUARTER Central 22 – Richland 0

Just before the quarter comes to an end, on 3 and 1 Smith would take a direct snap and score a 23 touchdown. Extending the lead to 22-0 Central.

The Rams would start their next drive from 23. After short runs on both first and second down, Janidlo would air it out, but Muthler would come up with an interception. Dragons ball on the Richland 32.

On the next play Hunter Smith would rush it in for two. On the extra point attempt, Smith would pick up the ball after a bad snap and throw it to Jaxon Detterline for the 2 point conversion. Dragons lead 15-0.

The Dragons drive would against muster to nothing and then disaster struck. The ball went over Janidlo’s head. He would recover in the endzone but be tackled at the two.

While the Dragons would be able to move the ball, they too would be forced to punt after one first down, setting the Rams up at their own 20.

The Rams offense wouldn’t be able to muster anything though after two incompletions and a short run, the Rams punted back to Central.

With injuries plaguing Richland, lineman Ethan Janidlo would take them helm at quarterback to start the game.

The Rams would start their first possession from their own 35.

Central would start the game with the ball on their own 21. They would slowly march down field with a combination of runs and passes. On third down from Richland’s 36, Eli Muthler would hit Jack Dunn for a catch and run score. Dragon’s up 7-0.